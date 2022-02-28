Mobile Premier League acquires GameDuell; enters Europe

Mobile Premier League — a mobile e-sports and skill gaming platform — has acquired GameDuell in line with its strategy to expand operations across key global markets. The deal price has not been disclosed.

With this transaction, MPL now has a presence across three continents — Europe, Asia and North America. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, GameDuell is a European games studios and a leader in community card and board games. It is a cross-platform gaming community with more than 40 casual online skill games delivered in seven languages including Fluffy, Bubble Speed and Jungle Jewels, and game classics like Grand Gin Rummy, Belote and Solitaire.

Post this deal, GameDuell will become a fully owned subsidiary of MPL. This move also marks MPL’s foray into the Mobile F2P (free to play) space.

Sai Srinivas, Co-founder and CEO, MPL, said, “We are excited to expand our operations to Europe after having successfully ventured into Indonesia and the US. We believe our collaboration with GameDuell will give us the right strategic support and expertise to take this new journey forward and help us continue to offer exemplary gaming experience for both India and the world. We welcome the incredibly talented GameDuell team onboard, and together we look forward to creating best in class gaming experiences and growing the Mobile F2P segment.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with MPL and believe the complementary strengths between both teams will enable us to grow our GameDuell games communities even bigger across the world. Given GameDuell’s expertise and experience in the segment coupled with MPL’s global distribution and ambitious vision, we look forward to further building our vision of bringing people together to have a good time with games on a global scale,” said Kai Bolik, CEO, GameDuell.

MPL has over 70 games across categories such as fantasy, quizzing, esports and casual games on its Android and iOS apps. Founded by Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra in 2018, MPL has over 90 million users across India, Indonesia and the US. MPL also has multiple gaming studios and developer partners which publish games on its platform. MPL employs 1,000 employees across offices in Bengaluru, Pune, New Delhi, Jakarta, Singapore and New York.