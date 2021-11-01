Companies

Mold-Tek Q2 PAT up 30 per cent

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 01, 2021

The company inaugurated its 11th plant at Unnao in UP recently mainly to cater to the plastic packaging requirements of Kansai Nerolac Paints

Mold-Tek Packaging has reported a net profit of ₹17.59 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as against ₹13.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year, showing a growth of 30.40 per cent.

The firm registered a revenue from operations of ₹159.53 crore, showing a growth of 34 per cent over the revenue ( ₹119 crore) in the same quarter previous year.

“The company inaugurated its 11th plant at Unnao in Uttar Pradesh on October 17 mainly to cater to the plastic packaging requirements of Kansai Nerolac Paints,” J Lakshmana Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Moldtek, said.

Published on November 01, 2021

Quarterly Results
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd
