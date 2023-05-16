Mondelēz International on Tuesday announced the appointment of Samir Jain as President of its India business. He takes over from Deepak Iyer, who has been elevated as EVP and President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region effective June 5. Jain will report to Iyer and be a part of the AMEA leadership team representing India, and will join the company in August.

“We are delighted to welcome Samir to Mondelēz International to lead our fast-growing business in India. His CPG experience coupled with cross-functional leadership should help him grow and scale our India business further. With Deepak in his new role as leader of the region and Samir’s experience, India is well placed to continue to be a growth engine for Mondelēz International,” said Maurizio Brusadelli, EVP and President, AMEA in a statement.

Jain will join Mondelēz International from Bunge India, where was managing director for the last ten years.

He worked at Unilever India for more than 17 years in various roles across categories and functions, starting in 1995 as a management trainee. He left in 2012 as vice-president of the laundry category. At Unilever, he was also global finance director for the hair category in the UK.

“Jain has broad strategic and operational capabilities having worked in marketing, sales, finance, supply chain, procurement, and general management during his career,” the company’s statement added.