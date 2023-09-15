MotoGP Bharat has roped in IndianOil as the title sponsor for India’s first-ever MotoGP Grand Prix scheduled to take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22-24.

Organised by FairStreet Sports in collaboration with Dorna Sports, the MotoGP Bharat will see 42 teams and 84 riders participating in the MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 categories.

“Country’s biggest racing event”

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of FairStreet Sport, the promoters of MotoGP™ Bharat stated,“ We are thrilled to welcome IndianOil as our title sponsor for MotoGP Bharat. As we gear up for the country’s biggest racing event, this association with one of India’s energy giants adds a new layer of excitement to it. This association is a testament to IndianOil’s commitment to supporting sporting excellence in India and we believe that it will accelerate the growth of motorcycle racing in the country.”

“IndianOil coming on board as the title sponsor for MotoGP™ Bharat is further proof of the emerging opportunities abound for brands keen to stake a claim in this high-octane industry,” he added.

It will be exclusively broadcast on Sports18 and live-streamed on JioCinema in India. Fans can secure their tickets for the event on BookMyShow.