MPS Limited said standalone net profit rose 33 per cent to ₹24.83 crore, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. Total income grew to ₹79.15 crore from ₹68.37 crore.

Net profit for FY23 rose to ₹86.28 crore as against ₹71.46 crore. Total income jumped to ₹307.13 crore from ₹295.21 crore.

The board has also recommended a dividend of ₹20 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for the fiscal year 2022-23, subject to the approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

MPS Limited, based out of India, provides platforms and services for content creation, full-service production, and distribution to the publishers, learning companies, corporate institutions, libraries, and content aggregators in India and internationally.