Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) and the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), a CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) lab under the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, have entered into a ‘Master Research Alliance Agreement’ for collaborative research.

Under the agreement, MRPL and IICT will work towards a number of collaborative research and development in areas such as valorization of low-value refinery streams and CO 2 capture.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, in Hyderabad recently.

A media statement said the partnership is in line with India’s ambitious environmental plans and its ‘Panchamrita’ promises to the world, which include achieving net zero by the year 2070, reducing the country’s carbon intensity and emissions, and promoting clean energy. MRPL is committed to developing competitive indigenous technologies for carbon capture and utilization, which will contribute towards achieving these promises and promoting sustainable development, it said.

MRPL is setting up feed-agnostic 2G ethanol plant of 60 KLPD capacity, it said.