Companies

MRPL to spend ₹1.45 cr on coastal afforestation

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on March 06, 2021

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka State Forest Department to support afforestation in the coastal region.

Under this agreement, MRPL agreed to extend financial support to the tune of ₹1,45,80,794 (excluding taxes). MRPL will be assisting the Forest Department’s initiative towards its plantation project at Tannirbavi village near Bengre deemed forest area. A total of 4,000 plants of various species are planned to be planted on 10 hectares.

A statement by MRPL said here on Saturday that the company will also assist the Forest Department by supporting its seashore afforestation mitigation measures. MRPL has taken up this project under its Corporate Environment Responsibility project, it said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 06, 2021
corporate social responsibility
afforestation
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.