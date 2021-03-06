MRPL to spend ₹1.45 cr on coastal afforestation

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka State Forest Department to support afforestation in the coastal region.

Under this agreement, MRPL agreed to extend financial support to the tune of ₹1,45,80,794 (excluding taxes). MRPL will be assisting the Forest Department’s initiative towards its plantation project at Tannirbavi village near Bengre deemed forest area. A total of 4,000 plants of various species are planned to be planted on 10 hectares.

A statement by MRPL said here on Saturday that the company will also assist the Forest Department by supporting its seashore afforestation mitigation measures. MRPL has taken up this project under its Corporate Environment Responsibility project, it said.