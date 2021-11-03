Delhi Govt announces e-market place for traders

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that Delhi entrepreneurs will soon have their own e-marketplace, 'Dilli Bazaar', where every small and big entrepreneur will have their own e-commerce store.

"‘Dilli Bazaar’ will be a state-of-the-art pathbreaking portal that will give a global online identity to entrepreneurs of Delhi and through the portal, shoppers will be able to go on virtual walkthroughs of Delhi’s markets, buy any product they like from their home itself," said Kejriwal.

Delhi’s GDP, tax revenues, and economic activities will see a monumental rise after the launch of Dilli Bazaar portal; global business will come to Delhi. Someone sitting in America too will be able to buy from the smallest of the businesses of Delhi. ‘Dilli Bazaar’ will support both Direct-To-Consumer and Business-To-Business ventures and start-ups will benefit greatly from the exposure, he added.

Giving an example of Delhi's famous Khan Market, Kejriwal said, "There will be an online Khan Market on this portal as well. One will be able to go on a virtual walkthrough on this portal and get the feel of the Khan Market on their phone or computer itself. Right from Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar Markets to the small DDA markets inside colonies will be present in a virtual avatar on ‘Dilli Bazaar’.”

He further added, there is also a business-to-business side to it. Suppose some businessperson from the UK wants to buy Indian antiques, they can go to our portal, look for the antiques and order in bulk quantities as well. Say the person needs 200 or even 1,000 antiques, they will directly be able to reach a business of Delhi and it through the portal.