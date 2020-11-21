SMBs’ digital maturity brings new opportunities for India’s web professionals: Study

The increased digital presence of small and micro businesses in India owing to Covid-19 is driving a positive sentiment for India’s web professionals, according to a survey by Endurance International Group (EIG).

The survey looks at the impact of Covid-19 on the acceleration of digital maturity among SMBs and the overall business outlook for web professionals owing to this digital transformation.

Web professionals collectively include web designers, developers, digital agencies, IT service providers, and any business that helps other businesses get an online presence.

According to the report, 56 per cent of Indian web professionals have added new clients during the last 6 months.

For SMBs, the demand for website development services is the highest (54 per cent), followed by e-commerce integration (49 per cent), custom-built web and mobile apps (46 per cent) and social media marketing (35 per cent).

Demand for web services is highest in the Educational Services segment (26 per cent) followed by the Technology segment (16 per cent).

While 63 per cent of web professionals cite demand from Tier 1 cities, 50 per cent are also witnessing a growing demand from Tier 2 and 3 cities. This demand is primarily for English language websites. The demand for vernacular content and local language website creation services is relatively low (30 per cent).

“India is primarily a DIFM (do-it-for-me) market and web professionals are playing a key role in the digital journey of SMBs (Small & Micro Businesses),” said Manish Dalal, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Endurance APAC.

“Digital maturity for Small and Micro Businesses is accelerating during the pandemic. As more and more businesses take ownership of their digital presence, opportunities for India’s web professionals will continue to swell”, added Dalal.