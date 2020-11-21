SMBs’ digital maturity brings new opportunities for India’s web professionals: Study

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The increased digital presence of small and micro businesses in India owing to Covid-19 is driving a positive sentiment for India’s web professionals, according to a survey by Endurance International Group (EIG).
The survey looks at the impact of Covid-19 on the acceleration of digital maturity among SMBs and the overall business outlook for web professionals owing to this digital transformation.
Web professionals collectively include web designers, developers, digital agencies, IT service providers, and any business that helps other businesses get an online presence.
According to the report, 56 per cent of Indian web professionals have added new clients during the last 6 months.
For SMBs, the demand for website development services is the highest (54 per cent), followed by e-commerce integration (49 per cent), custom-built web and mobile apps (46 per cent) and social media marketing (35 per cent).
Demand for web services is highest in the Educational Services segment (26 per cent) followed by the Technology segment (16 per cent).
While 63 per cent of web professionals cite demand from Tier 1 cities, 50 per cent are also witnessing a growing demand from Tier 2 and 3 cities. This demand is primarily for English language websites. The demand for vernacular content and local language website creation services is relatively low (30 per cent).
“India is primarily a DIFM (do-it-for-me) market and web professionals are playing a key role in the digital journey of SMBs (Small & Micro Businesses),” said Manish Dalal, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Endurance APAC.
“Digital maturity for Small and Micro Businesses is accelerating during the pandemic. As more and more businesses take ownership of their digital presence, opportunities for India’s web professionals will continue to swell”, added Dalal.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Market shrugs off the Chinese factor
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...