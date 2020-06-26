MSME

Special measures needed for women entrepreneurs

Garima Singh New Delhi | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

The ability to bounce back from this crisis depends on how everyone is included equally   -  Byarrangement

To adapt to the changing times, there needs to be a change in the working strategy of women entrepreneurs in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), according to industry experts.

“Markets are closed and consumers are not ready to buy anything other than essential items. So, we need to change our working strategies. There is a dire need to sensitise women to reposition themselves in the industry,” said Shashi Singh, Chairperson, Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs of India (CWEI).

CWEI has also requested the government to provide social security for women who are dependent on day-to-day earning through micro loans and provide moratorium for six months with no interest on these loans.

“Women should be prepared to acquire digital skills as there are times when we face problems in reaching out to women living in the aspirational and under developed areas,” said Singh.

Industry experts said that it is imperative that within the MSME sector, women entrepreneurs and workers are supported during this crisis. The ability to bounce back from this crisis depends on how everyone is included equally.

Covid impact

“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is not gender neutral. We see a disproportionate impact on women and women-led businesses as these businesses typically operate in the trade and service sectors that have directly been affected by social distancing measures. Tourism, airlines, hospitality, food and beverage, salons, etc. were the first casualties of coronavirus. As most vocational skills are not easily transferable, women employees will have to re-skill to survive thereby increasing expenses and reducing opportunities. Also, women are more likely to lose their jobs than men,” said Rhea Singhal, CEO and Founder, Ecoware.

Kamna Raj Aggarwalla, who heads marketing and product development in GDPA fasteners, said, “We want that the government to come up with an easy method for funding this sector”.

Published on June 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
entrepreneurship
MSME
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
They are tough as nails, but will do even better with more govt support