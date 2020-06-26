They are tough as nails, but will do even better with more govt support

Finally, Alexa owners can stream Spotify
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the backbone of the Indian economy providing employment to more than 11 crore, are putting up a brave fight against the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 virus.
With their inherent resilience, many units are slowly getting back to work as the government is phasing out the lockdown, but the need of the hour is fast implementation of the measures announced by the government to put the sector back on its feet.
“Till now, about 40 per cent of the MSME units have been able to re-start manufacturing. But they are not able to operate at more than 50 per cent of their capacity because of low demand.
The government needs to take steps to reduce the fear psychosis among people and also boost demand by putting more money in the hands of the poor through various schemes,” said Anil Bhardwaj of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME).
The PM Jan Dhan Yojana, which credited the accounts of more than 4 crore women (the accounts were started during the lockdown period), could boost MSME demand.
So would the release of timely payments under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme.
The MSME sector, contributing 29 per cent to India’s GDP, is also in need of government support to tide over the crisis.
“For MSMEs, the fall in revenue will be steeper at 17-21 per cent.
A sharp decline at the operating level will also impact creditworthiness, aggravating the liquidity crunch these units have been grappling with, particularly on the working capital front,” a report from Crisil said.
While the government announced a package for the MSME sector in May, which included a ₹20,000 crore loan for stressed MSMEs and a ₹50,000 crore fund of funds for equity infusion, the detailed guidelines are yet to be out.
“We are in dire need of credit on easy terms without much paperwork. The guidelines for the government schemes need to be announced as soon as possible,” said an MSME exporter based in Noida.
Changing the definition of MSMEs and increasing the threshold limits is a move which has been largely welcomed by the sector.
Under the new definition, entities falling within the MSME sector are to be classified not only on the basis of the investment made but also turnover. The thresholds have been revised upwards for micro, small as well as medium enterprises.
The Indian industry, including FISME, had long been demanding an upward revision as the lower thresholds were acting as a disincentive for MSMEs to make more investments.
The government’s decision to take a re-look at its decision and further enhance the threshold for medium enterprises to ₹250 crore would especially help sectors such gems & jewellery and cables & conductors, where turnover is largely made of cost of raw material, pointed out FISME.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
₹1028 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010401055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...