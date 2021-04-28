MSN Labs launches generic Faripiravir 800 mg

MSN Laboratories Pvt. Ltd has launched it’s branded generic version of the antiviral drug Faripiravir to treat mild and moderate Covid-19 under the brand Favilow 800 mg.

The higher strength Favilow 800 mg is priced at ₹144 per tablet and will be available across pharmacies. The field team of MSN Labs is also helping out with free home delivery in over 170 cities in coordination with local retail chemists for patient convenience.

“In the light of increasing Covid-19 cases in India, affordable treatment options are the need of the hour to flatten the curve. We are sure that our product Favilow 800 would help support the nation’s efforts in overcoming the Covid crisis,” MSN Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, MSN Group said in a release on Wednesday.

Hyderabad-based MSN had launched Favilow in the strengths of 200 and 400 mg in August last year,

MSN claims the higher strength will improve patient compliance and experience by effectively reducing the number of tablets a patient requires per day. The launch would also address the shortages and issues faced by the patients in procuring the Covid-19 drug.

According to Bharat Reddy, Executive Director, MSN Group the company is currently manufacturing more than 1 lac dosage regimen (5 lakh *strips of different strengths of FAVILOW) for the treatment of Covid-19 in last 15 days, “We are scaling up the manufacturing volumes to 6-8 lacs dosage regimen (30 lakh strips of different strengths of FAVILOW) by next month,” he added.

The higher strength of Favipiravir 800 mg from MSN has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the release added.