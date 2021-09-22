MTAR receives NADCAP certification for its 100% EOU, Unit 5 in Telangana

MTAR Technologies Limited received National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) certification for its 100% Export Orient Unit (EOU) and Unit 5 at IDA Jeedimetla for a period of 12 months. It is valid until November 2022.

Nadcap (National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) is an industry-managed approach to conformity assessment of 'special processes' that brings together technical experts from prime contractors, suppliers and representatives from government to work together and establish requirements for approval of suppliers using a standardized approach. Unlike traditional third party programs, Nadcap approval is granted based upon industry consensus.

Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director, MTAR Technologies said, "Our company received certification from NADCAP Management Council for chemical processing, painting & dry film coatings, and solution analysis and testing for our facilities at 100% EOU and Unit 5 in Telangana.”

“NADCAP certification is not only expected to increase our wallet share with existing customers but also enhance our customer base. At MTAR, we continuously strive to achieve Excellency in our products, process & quality offered to our diversified customers across industries,” he said.