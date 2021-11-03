MTAR Tech Q2 PAT up by 37% at ₹19 crore

MTAR Technologies Ltd, a BSE-listed precision engineering solutions company, has reported a profit after tax of ₹19.05 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, as against ₹13.89 crore in the comparable quarter last year, a growth of 37.23 per cent.

It registered a revenue growth of ₹91.30 crore in the quarter as against ₹73.29 crore in the comparable quarter previous year, a growth of 24.57 per cent.

“The order book stands at ₹535.64 crore as on September 30 as against ₹288.09 crore as on September 30, 2020,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We have witnessed an impressive growth in terms of revenue and order inflow in the second quarter after the challenges posed by the pandemic in the first quarter,” Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director and Promoter of MTAR Technologies, said.

“We have received the largest single order worth about ₹220 crore from Bloom in the second quarter. We anticipate an accelerated order inflow in the third and fourth quarters,” he said.

The company is engaged in manufacturing and development of mission critical precision components with close tolerances and critical assemblies catering to nuclear, space, defense and clean energy sectors.