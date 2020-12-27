Muthoottu Mini Financiers ties up with Exide Life Insurance to provide life insurance products

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with Exide Life Insurance Company Limited to provide life insurance products through its branches.
The tie-up will enable Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd to expand offerings to its customers by becoming a ‘One Point Stop’ for all their financial needs.
The Bengaluru-based Exide Life Insurance serves over 15 lakh customers, with a wide range of investments products. The partnership will enable Muthoottu Mini Financiers, which has a customer base of more than 30 lakh, to facilitate greater brand awareness for Exide Life Insurance.
“We would be promoting business through our 806 branches across the country. With the strategic alliance now bringing in Exide Life Insurance Company’s offerings into our large bouquet of products, we are on the way to becoming a ‘One Point Stop’ for our esteemed customers for all their financial needs,” Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, said.
