MY launches UV safe tabletop sanitizer for locations with heavy usage

Safety products and services company MY has introduced a UV safe table-top sanitiser for locations with heavy usage.

This made in India product comes with a 40-litre table top sanitizer and has a one-touch safety knob with interactive LCD Screen.

Featuring a polycarbonate glass top, wrapped around a metal grill, ‘MY’ UV Safe allows sanitization of anything from grocery to shoes with one touch. The timer can be set for sanitizing objects on all sides, the Coimbatore-based company said in a release.

Kavin Kumar Kandasamy, co-founder and Chief Executive, MY said that the MY UV Safe could be used in homes, restaurants and corporate offices. “Safety and sanitisation has now become an integral part of every individual’s life. With this product you can sanitise your grocery, laptop bags, packages delivered at home as also takeaway food items

Priced at Rs 11799+GST, this product can be purchased from myprotection.in, he said