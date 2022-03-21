Mylab Discovery Solutions, India’s leading biotech company, announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam.

The new facility would utilise the latest technology to manufacture a wide range of high-quality molecular diagnostic products and increase the company’s manufacturing capacity. Spread over 43,000 square feet, the facility will be set up to cater to the increasing demand for transformative molecular testing in India and across the world for early and accurate diagnosis.

Debarshi Dey, Director of Mylab Discovery Solutions, said , “ Mylab is entering an exciting period of growth and we are committed to delivering innovative diagnostic solutions to people around the world. Expanding our manufacturing footprint enables us to strengthen indigenous production capacity and continue to produce the diagnostic kits of tomorrow. We are pleased to join forces with AMTZ to develop new diagnostics to better serve patients and address health challenges across the globe.”

Jitendra Sharma, Managing Director and CEO, Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone said, “Mylab have been a game changer in the field of diagnostics and has been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19. The addition of Mylab’s facility further reinforces AMTZ’s pioneering position as an ecosystem that supports new innovations in healthcare and boost manufacturing of home-grown diagnostic solutions.”

After obtaining necessary approvals, the under-construction manufacturing facility will officially start operations from June this year. . The facility would increase the production capacity to 500,000 per day, and create jobs for skilled workers.

Mylab Discovery Solutions is an Indian biotech firm focused on developing and commercialising Molecular, Serological, Immunology testing solutions and equipment for applications in clinical diagnostics. AMTZ is India’s premier medical technology park with common manufacturing and scientific facilities, including specialized laboratories, warehousing, and testing centres.