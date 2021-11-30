Myles Automotive appoints Amrish Bhargava as CEO

Myles Automotive Technologies, India’s vehicle subscription and sharing platform, on Tuesday said it has appointed Amrish Bhargava as its new Chief Executive Officer.

As the CEO, he will be responsible for overseeing the partnerships, customer acquisitions, and product enhancements along with working with the founders on the overall business strategy, the company said in a statement.

Prior to starting his journey with Myles, Bhargava was heading the Auto division at Poonawalla Fincorp and he has over two decades of experience in the auto finance and leasing industry. He has successfully managed portfolios worth over ₹1,000 crore in the auto finance sector, it said.

“As we embark on the next phase of growth at Myles, it is crucial that we are able to do so with a healthy mix of innovation, experience, and collaboration. We welcome Amrish onboard at this stage of our journey. His energy and experience will be integral to our growth moving forward,” Sakshi Vij, Founder and Managing Director, Mylescars, said.