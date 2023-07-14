Online fashion retailer Myntra has launched a program seeking to accelerate the growth and scale of 200 Direct to Consumer (D2C) fashion and lifestyle made in India brands.

The company has announced ‘Myntra Rising STARS’, a comprehensive program dedicated to strengthening the D2C ecosystem in the country. Myntra will provide end-to-end support services to brands across fashion, footwear, accessories and home segments, as a part of this program

“Brands will be able to unlock their growth potential by leveraging Myntra’s proven expertise in brand-building which in turn will drive scale at an optimised cost for brands, propelled by significantly enhanced on and off-app visibility and strategic guidance,” the company said.

Strengthening brand

The program has been designed for both renowned and emerging D2C made-in-India brands with unique offerings for customers. It will help brands by strengthening brand and intent building, optimising the cost of doing business and optimising customer acquisition cost. Brands will also have the opportunity to get deeper insights into evolving trends and preferences while getting access to millions of customers on Myntra from across the country.

Indian D2C brands can tap a market which has the world’s third largest digital purchasing base. Further, India’s shopper base is likely to hit 400-450 million by 2027.

Moreover, digital first businesses are seeing increased popularity in India and the fashion D2C market is forecast to rise to $43.2 billion by 2025, Myntra said.

“With evolving fashion preferences, D2C brands are poised to play a key role in fueling the growth of fashion in the country. The launch of ‘Myntra Rising STARS’ program will give a boost to 200 digital-first made-in-India brands and put them on an accelerated growth path. The program will enable millions of our customers to have access to their differentiated offerings while enjoying Myntra’s best-in-class experience across discovery, shopping and delivery,” said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra.