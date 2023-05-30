During Myntra’s bi-annual End of Reason Sale (EORS), the e-commerce firm expects 15 million new visitors from non-metros alone.

The company has scaled its systems to handle 9 lakh concurrent users at peak and built a network of more than 17,000 Kirana partners, which can deliver 12 lakh shipments at peak.

During EORS, Myntra will host 20 lakh fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products from over 6,000 leading international, domestic and D2C brands.

Speaking to businessline, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, “We are seeing strong growth in core categories and new categories that we are building. For example, this EORS, we will grow 30 per cent versus last year in the footwear category. Similarly, we are growing 2x-3x in the beauty and personal care category.”

She added that the impact of inflation is not very uniform across all categories. There are some customers and categories which are more impacted. For Myntra, the metro segment continues to grow faster. “Beauty and personal care, footwear, and ethnic have continued to grow for us. Apart from that, categories like home and kids are also growing. The consumption occasions for customers have changed and they are now picking up different kinds of categories in this period,” said Sinha.

New undertakings

Ahead of EORS-18, Myntra has rolled out new features like vernacular search in 11 different languages, MyFashionGPT, Virtual Try-On, Product Finder, AI Skin and Hair Analyzer, among others.

Further, the company continues to invest in social commerce, which includes Myntra Studio, M-Live, and Myntra Mini (short video content). Myntra Studio is recording almost 15 million users every month. The company has posted nearly 8,000 live commerce sessions since its launch in 2021.

In this EORS, Myntra has planned to host 100+ live sessions featuring various influencers such as Varun Sood, Baseer Ali, Akash Choudhary, Ritvi Shah, and Gaurav Kumar, among others.