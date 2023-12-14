E-retailer Myntra registered a record high of 60 million monthly active users this festive season driven by a growing customer base, with differentiated offerings for Gen Z, and portfolio of international fashion and beauty brands.

Backed by a tech-led experience and a choice of 23,00,000 styles, the platform recorded 75 million new app users in 2023, with its loyal customer base growing by 100 per cent year-over-year in the last 18 months. The Gen Z fashion segment has recorded a 2.25x y-o-y growth in demand on the platform. The Gen Z segment has witnessed a 175 per cent y-o-y growth in customers.

The firm’s beauty portfolio has also grown by over 4x in the last 3 years and comprises over 1,500 brands and 90,000 SKUs (stock-keeping units). Myntra recorded a 70 per cent y-o-y growth in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) category.

Leveraging tech

Technology plays a crucial role in helping the platform streamline and personalise the shopping experience for consumers across fashion and beauty. Myntra Minis, a short-form video content offering based on the reels format, has witnessed 1 million daily views, highlighting the increasing popularity of this feature. Myntra also leverages AI and other emerging technologies to solve for product discovery on the platform.

“We’ve had a phenomenal year and are proud of the efforts put in by the teams along with brands. It’s been heartening to see how multifaceted our growth has been. We’ve added the highest number of new users and new customers this year, whilst doubling our loyal-customer base. In our commitment to provide a delightful shopping experience to customers, we continue to make several strides and achieve major milestones,” said Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra.