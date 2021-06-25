NAFED plans to open 200 grocery stores by this fiscal-end

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), the central government agency engaged in various agriculture commodities procurement under minimum support price, in collaboration with Tirupati Cooperative, has opened its first grocery store in the name of NAFED Bazaar in Gurugram, Haryana.
The NAFED Bazaar in Gurugram is an initiative of women cooperative society in Uttarakhand. It is a pilot store of NAFED and Tirupati Cooperative and the joint venture plans to open nine more stores in various States. It will employ mostly women or differently-abled people as staff. The store will sell pulses, rice, organic food items, different variety of tea, health foods, spices and pickles besides all other grocery brands, said Shilpi Arora , President, Tirupati Cooperative.
Also read: Online grocery segment set to touch $18 b by 2024: Report
The store offers several inaugural discounts including three per cent discount for all serving armed and police force personnel. It will also give one cloth bag and a kg of sugar free of cost for the first 100 women on purchase of ₹1000. All customers will get one kg sugar free on purchase of ₹1000 till July 31.
NAFED has a network of over 20 grocery stores and plans to open about 200 stores under the franchise model, under the same name NAFED Bazaar by the end of this financial year across States.
The venture targets to increase farmers income and get farm-produce directly to retail consumers, said Dr Bijender Singh, Chairman, NAFED, while inaugurating the store.
The company currently operates ten retail outlets under the name of Nafed Bazaar — eight in Delhi and two in Shimla. All of these are company-owned.
The store is also into institutional sales of grocery products to hospitals, hotels and government departments. NAFED initially wants to focus on Delhi and adjoining towns, where it already has a developed supply chain before moving to other cities, said Singh.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...