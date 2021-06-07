Online grocery segment set to touch $18 b by 2024: Report

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The online grocery segment is expected to grow at 59 per cent CAGR to touch the $18 billion-mark by 2024, according to a retail report released by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. A large part of the addressable market for the e-grocery space is not just in metros and tier-2 cities but also in tier-3 regions. There are 150 million online transacting households in the country, of which 130 million households are already using e-grocery platforms or are willing to try.
“The Covid-19 led lockdown has certainly helped e-grocers, with a CY20 monthly exit run-rate of almost 2x that of Jan ‘20 gross merchandise value and largely sustaining the surge seen during the lockdown as evident from our app visit analytics. Over this period, Big Basket and Grofers witnessed a 4x-3x surge in daily orders, with a steady rise in average order value,” the report by the brokerage firm added.
During the pandemic, e-grocery players witnessed strong growth in comfort and health food and hygiene segments owing to the shift in consumer preference to a healthy lifestyle. The snacks and branded food segment witnessed high double digit growth. The average order value also saw a 15 per cent-25 per cent jump to ₹1,500- ₹1,820, the report added.
Stating that nearly 65 per cent of the e-grocery addressable households are price sensitive (low gross margin) value first customers, it added that they prioritize discounts over limited variety, longer waiting time, or an inconvenient experience. “Unit economics of value first customers appear promising with key determinants of profitability like bulk purchases, higher private labels, low delivery cost, and customer stickiness. e-grocers increasingly target them to drive profitability as in the case with modern retailers,” it added.
The e-grocery players have been witnessing challenges of higher logistics cost, complex inventory management and wafer thin margins making it difficult to compete with the traditional retail/distribution channel. “But the path to scale and profitability, with multiple levers and a stronger balance sheet, is now becoming clearer for e-grocers. These players have started targeting bulk purchase to leverage cost, limited assortment, pushing margin accretive private labels, saving acquisition cost due to customer stickiness, and charging delivery cost below a threshold of average order value, thus creating a favourable equation of higher gross margins and reducing costs,” the report added.
The report noted that from e-grocery specialists to early morning meat and dairy players, multiple models are in play in the country, leveraging deep customer analytics. At the same time offline retailers have also begun venturing into omni-channel strategy. “As the customer is gradually becoming habituated to online grocery shopping, it is imperative to build an omnichannel network to ensure business continues to meet customer requirements,” the report added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...