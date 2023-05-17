Narmada Gelatines has announced that its net profit climbed 32 per cent to ₹4.62 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The company’s total income rose to ₹50.05 crore from ₹41.94 crore in the reporting period.

Net profit for FY23 increased 23.8 per cent to ₹15.28 crore, while the total income for the period rose to ₹193.43 crore as compared to ₹160.56 crore.

Narmada Gelatines Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of gelatin and ossein, and its by-product di-calcium phosphate (DCP) for industrial applications. The company’s products are used in pharmaceutical, edible, industrial and photographic sectors.