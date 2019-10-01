Companies

Natco Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Hyderabad facility

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 01, 2019 Published on October 01, 2019

The plant was inspected during the period August 5-9, 2019   -  REUTERS

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Tuesday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its facility near Hyderabad.

In a BSE filing, Natco Pharma announced “successful closure of inspection” with the receipt of an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection conducted at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Mekaguda Village, near Hyderabad, India.

The USFDA gives EIR on closure of inspection of an establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 1.13 per cent higher at Rs 587.75 apiece on the BSE at 12.25 pm.

