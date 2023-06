Natco Pharma has successfully completed closure of inspection and received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its drug formulations manufacturing facility at Visakhapatnam.

The inspection by the US drug regulator was conducted during the period from January 30 to February 3, 2023, the Hyderabad-based company said in a release.

Natco Pharma’s scrip lost 1.57 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday to end at ₹629.55.