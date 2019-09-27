Companies

Naturals Beauty Salon founder launches angel investment fund

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 27, 2019 Published on September 27, 2019

CK Kumaravel, founder, Naturals Beuaty Salon

Naturals Beauty Salon founder, CK Kumaravel has lanched a new angel investment fund called CK Angels.

The fund was launcehd at the 4th edition of Tamil Nadu Story organised by IT company Zoho.

The fund was started with an initial corpus of ₹10 crore, has invested in three start ups –Put Kadalai, Kozhi Vilas and Redbox in Tamil Nadu, and in one venture in Mumbai, Kumaravel said..

The fund will focus more on helping entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu. It will invest ₹10 lakhs to ₹1 crore in a venture, he said.

The vision is to create 10,000 entrepreneurs and one million jobs in the next ten years, he added.

