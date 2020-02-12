NBCC net down 36% in Q3

NBCC on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019 at ₹55.54 crore (₹86.81 crore in the same quarter in previous year).

However, the latest bottomline performance is better than the net loss of ₹90.91 crore in the September quarter this fiscal.

For the quarter under review, the total income declined to ₹1,979.36 crore (₹2,488.17 crore).