NBCC Q4 net profit down 41 per cent at ₹83.77 cr

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd on Monday reported a 41 per cent decline in net profit at ₹83.77 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at ₹142.45 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income also fell to ₹2,651.43 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 from ₹ 3,194.06 crore in the year-ago period.

For financial year 2019-20, net profit dipped to ₹99.86 crore from ₹391.63 crore in 2018-19.

Total income declined to Rs 8,292.99 crore in FY20 from ₹10,149.6 crore in FY19.