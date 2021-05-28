NCCL posts ₹117-cr net in Q4

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
NCC Limited posted a profit of ₹116.83 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, against a profit of ₹75.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, on a consolidated basis.
The Hyderabad-based construction company registered a turnover of ₹2,817 crore (₹2,334 crore).
The company reported a basic EPS of ₹1.92 (₹1.25).
NCCL posted a profit of ₹268.31 crore and turnover of ₹7,949 crore for FY21 against a profit of ₹336.53 crore and turnover of ₹8.901 crore.
It reported EPS of ₹4.40 for FY21 (₹5.59).
The Board of Directors have recommended equity dividend of 40 per cent (₹0.80 per share of ₹2 each) on the paid up capital of ` ₹121.97 crore subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.
During the year, the company secured orders aggregating to ₹18,943 crore (including change in scope) and the order book stood at ₹37,911 crore as on March 31, according to AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director, NCC Limited.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Pandit Sajan Mishra pays homage to his elder brother, Pandit Rajan Mishra
The recent Gaza protests underscore the undefeated spirit of the Palestinian cause despite State aggressions
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...