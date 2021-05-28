Companies

NCCL posts ₹117-cr net in Q4

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 28, 2021

Board recommends dividend 40%

NCC Limited posted a profit of ₹116.83 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, against a profit of ₹75.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, on a consolidated basis.

The Hyderabad-based construction company registered a turnover of ₹2,817 crore (₹2,334 crore).

The company reported a basic EPS of ₹1.92 (₹1.25).

NCCL posted a profit of ₹268.31 crore and turnover of ₹7,949 crore for FY21 against a profit of ₹336.53 crore and turnover of ₹8.901 crore.

It reported EPS of ₹4.40 for FY21 (₹5.59).

The Board of Directors have recommended equity dividend of 40 per cent (₹0.80 per share of ₹2 each) on the paid up capital of ` ₹121.97 crore subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

During the year, the company secured orders aggregating to ₹18,943 crore (including change in scope) and the order book stood at ₹37,911 crore as on March 31, according to AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director, NCC Limited.

Published on May 28, 2021

