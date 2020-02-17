NCLAT approves JSW Steel bid for Bhushan Power

MULO Wonderloop 500: Be prepared for a surprise
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has approved the Rs 19,700 crore resolution plan of JSW Steel to takeover the bankrupt Bhushan Power and Steel with the immunity from the ongoing criminal investigation against the promoter of Bhushan Power.
However, it is to be seen whether the investigating agencies such CBI and Enforcement Directorate, which had earlier questioned the authority of NCLAT to provide such an immunity, will move the Supreme Court against the verdict.
In fact, Enforcement Directorate had named JSW Steel in its investigation report.
In this circumstances, it has to be seen whether JSW Steel will deposit the money to close the deal.
Last month, the NCLAT had reserved its judgment on JSW Steel’s purchase of the insolvent Bhushan Power & Steel. In October, the appellate tribunal had ordered a freeze on payment as per the resolution plan.
Even after the approval by NCLT, JSW Steel had moved NCLAT seeking immunity from the criminal investigation affecting the asset under insolvency.
Incidentally, the government had amended Section 32A that provided immunity for the bidders and insolvent asset from investigation.
However, ED argued that the amended Act will not have retrospective effect and will not apply to JSW Steel.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate had already seized the assets of the insolvent steel company as part of its investigation.
