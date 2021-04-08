Companies

NCLAT stays formation of Committee of Creditors in insolvency proceedings against OYO arm

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 08, 2021

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has ordered a stay on the formation of Committee of Creditors (CoC) in the insolvency proceedings against OYO Hotels and Homes Pvt Ltd (OHHPL), a subsidiary of hospitality unicorn OYO.

This comes in response to OYO challenging the recent National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order for commencement of insolvency proceedings against OHHPL over a dispute of ₹16 lakh.

“The NCLAT provided a stay for the formation of CoC in IBC proceedings against OHHPL, subsidiary of OYO. OHHPL appealed the order in front of NCLAT and explained that a demand draft of ₹16 lakh was issued to the claimant under protest and the claimant has willingly banked the DD,” said a statement by a OYO spokesperson.

It maybe recalled that NCLT had, on March 30, admitted the insolvency plea, filed by creditor Rakesh Yadav contending that OHHPL defaulted for an amount of ₹16 lakh. OYO had challenged this NCLT order before NCLAT on April 7.

Published on April 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

NCLAT
Oyo
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.