NephroPlus scales up operation across 120 centres to help Covid-19 patients receive dialysis

Dialysis care network NephroPlus is scaling up its operations of providing dialysis to Covid positive patients across 120-plus centres in 90 cities.

Through this initiative, NephroPlus aims to help dialysis patients with Covid-19, to obtain timely dialysis care across the centres through in-hospital dialysis sessions or its specialized service offerings ‘Dialysis on Wheel’ (DOW) and ‘Dialysis on Call’ (DOC).

Dedicated facilities

The service is fully functional across all the units as the brand has created dedicated facilities to provide dialysis service to Covid positive patients, either in isolation at the OPD units or in the IP/ICUs. Apart from this, NephroPlus has made special provisions to offer dialysis services at the OPD units of the hospitals during the night hours (third and fourth Shift).

Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO of NephroPlus said, “During these tough times, as a leading dialysis provider in the country, we take responsibility to provide all dialysis patients with quality care and ensure they receive timely services, irrespective of the location (at home or in the hospital). I am extremely happy to cater to the needs of people undergoing dialysis and help them battle this situation with ease.”

Kamal D Shah, Co-Founder & Director of Guest Services, NephroPlus says, “Providing access to chronic kidney patients at over 120-plus locations has allowed us to serve so many of our guests in fully converted Covid facilities. Keeping in mind the growing number of Covid-19 affected people in India who need dialysis service, we firmly decided to launch these dedicated dialysis treatment centres. We are extremely happy to expand our service in the country, as it allows us to reach out to more and more patients in India.”