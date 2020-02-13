Nestle India net surges 38% to ₹473 crore in December quarter

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Aided by broad-based volume growth and lower tax expenses, packaged food major Nestle India clocked a 38.4 per cent growth in net profit at ₹ 473 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019
Total sales for the quarter under review grew by 8.8 per cent to ₹3,130.74 crore. The company follows January-December period as the financial year for accounting purposes.
“The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹61 per equity sharefor the year 2019. The total dividend for 2019 aggregates to ₹342 per equity share,” the company stated.
The local arm of the Swiss major posted a net profit of ₹1,969.55 crore for the full financial year of 2019, up 22.5 per cent compared to ₹1,606.93 crore in the previous year. Total sales grew by 9.6 per cent in the full year of 2019 to ₹12,295.27 crore.
The company said that the domestic sales (10.9 per cent) growth for the year was broad based largely driven by volume and mix, while export sales decreased by 9.9 per cent due to lower exports of coffee to Turkey.
In a statement, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India, said, “I am pleased to share that we have delivered broad-based volume and mix-led growth. This is a trend we have demonstrated consistently in recent years.” However, he cautioned that the trend of higher commodity prices witnessed in recent quarters is likely to continue in the near future.
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...