Nestle India to invest ₹2,600 cr in next 3-4 years

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Nestle India on Friday said it plans to invest ₹2,600 crore over the next 3-4 years to ramp up its manufacturing capacities in the country. The company is in the process of setting up its ninth manufacturing facility in the country in Gujarat.
In a statement, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India, said, “As a vindication of the confidence and trust in the Nestlé journey in India, we plan to invest ₹2,600 crore over the next three to four years to augment our existing manufacturing capacities, as well as towards our new under construction ‘state of the art’ factory in Sanand, Gujarat.”
The company posted a net profit of ₹587.09 crore in the third quarter ended September 30, marginally down by 1.37 per cent compared with ₹595.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations grew 10.13 per cent to ₹3,541.70 crore. Nestle India follows the January-December period as financial year.
“The Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend for 2020 of ₹135 per equity share (Face value ₹10 per equity share) amounting to ₹13,016.1 million, which will be paid on and from November 20,” the India unit of the Swiss packaged food company said.
Returning back to double digit growth, the company said that both its total sales and domestic sales increased by 10.2 per cent fuelled by volume and mix. Export sales also witnessed a growth of 9.4 per cent.
“The quarter witnessed growth driven by an improved supply situation, as our factories returned to normal output. Boosted by an increase in in-home consumption, our key brands witnessed double digit growth. Demand in out-of-home channels improved during the quarter but continues to be impacted due to the overall environment,” said Narayanan.
He added e-commerce channel continued to witness strong performance up nearly 97 per cent and now contributes about 4 per cent to the company’s domestic sales.
The company said that net profit and tax expense for the quarter are not comparable as the cumulative effect of lower tax rate made applicable from April 1, 2019 was adjusted fully in quarter ended September 30, 2019.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...