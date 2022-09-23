Nestle to invest Rs 5,000 crore in India till 2025, says Global CEO Mark Schneider

Swiss packaged food major Nestle plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore in the country till 2025, in an accelerated investment plan to grow its India business faster.

Mark Schneider, Global Chief Executive Officer, Nestle, who is on an India visit said, “I think it’s abundantly clear that we’re not only talking about an Indian decade here, but we are talking about the Indian age, as we see see development take off driven by digital.”

India is among the top ten markets globally for Nestle . “Our investment plan is to invest Rs 5,000 crore till 2025. In the last 60 years, we have invested about Rs 8,000 crore and now in the next three-and-a-half years it will be Rs 5,000 crore. So that gives you a sense of our accelerated investment plans,” he said, adding that the focus will be to grow the business consistently and faster. The investments will go into building new facilities in the form of factories and R&D centres, among other areas..

“From our side, it’s an open cheque book and complete willingness to support you every step of the way, as there is a significant opportunity,” he added .

Asked about inorganic growth opportunities, he said, ”lf we see interesting opportunities for mergers & acquisitions, we will be happy to explore those.“