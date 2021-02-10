Nexon EV’s range: Delhi transport dept serves show-cause notice to Tata Motors

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Tata Motors on Wednesday said that the company is in receipt of a show-cause notice issued by the Delhi transport department which sought the company’s response in connection with a complaint that its electric car Nexon EV failed to meet the specified range of 312 km on a single charge.
“We are in receipt of the mentioned notice and are taking all possible measures to address the concern. The range at single full charge (312 km) for the Nexon EV is based on the certification received from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which is the official body that independently tests all mass produced vehicles under standard/defined test conditions before they can be offered to customers. As with conventional vehicles (with IC engines), the actual range achieved in EVs is dependent on AC usage, individual driving style and the actual conditions in which the vehicle is driven,” a Tata Motors spokesperson said.
The range achievement is also a function of familiarity with the new technology, and customers report improvements upwards of 10 per cent within 4-6 weeks of familiarity, it added.
The show-cause notice reportedly said that the complainant claimed that the Nexon EV he purchased has never provided a range of more than 200 km.
“Since its launch a year ago, the Nexon EV has consistently grown in popularity to become India’s highest-selling electric vehicle with nearly 3,000 families enjoying the pleasure of owning and driving it,” the spokesperson said.
