Nissan appoints Guillaume Cartier as Chairman of Africa, Middle East and India region

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 01, 2020 Published on April 01, 2020

Japanese automaker Nissan on Wednesday said it has appointed Guillaume Cartier as senior vice president and chairman of Africa, Middle East and India region (AMI) and head of Global Datsun Business Unit, with immediate effect. In his new role role, Cartier will lead the regional management committee and will be responsible for business strategy and performance with all functional heads for the Nissan brand, besides assuming charge as head of Datsun globally, Nisaan said in a statement.

Cartier, 51, re-joins Nissan from its Alliance partner Mitsubishi, where he served as Executive Officer and Senior Vice President, Mitsubishi Motors.

Prior to that, he has held several senior positons with Nissan.

“The Africa, Middle East and India region continues to be significant for Nissan in terms of long-term growth and potential market share,” Nissan global Chief Operating Officer Ashwini Gupta said.

Cartier brings in a wealth of experience from this part of the world, having over 25 years at Nissan, he added.

“I look forward to working with our regional leadership to continue growing our presence across our markets,” Cartier said.

