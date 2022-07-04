Nissan appoints Mohan Wilson as Director-Marketing for India

Japanese automaker Nissan has appointed Mohan Wilson as the Director of Marketing, Product & Customer Experience for the Indian market. Wilson replaces Sriram Padmanabhan, who has overseen the successful launch of Nissan’s compact SUV Magnite in India.

He will take over the role effective July 1, and will report to Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, and will be based in Chennai, according to a statement. He will focus on the transformation of the Indian business on future product strategy, and build a strong brand with a focus on customer experience.

Before this, Wilson was the head of global marketing planning at Nissan Motor Corporation’s premium car brand Infiniti at the global headquarters in Japan and was a part of new model launch introductions for Infiniti globally with the all-new QX60 & QX55. He has worked in Japan, Hong Kong, Germany and India with cross-functional experience of over 20 years in sales and marketing.

“Sriram has been an asset for Nissan India with a strong contribution towards a successful launch of big, bold, beautiful Magnite under Nissan Next with Magnite generating a tremendous customer response with over 1 lakh bookings and receipt of the Global Nissan President’s Award. Wilson’s global exposure on premium cars would be key to build Nissan brand with a focus on customer experience on Nissan NEXT transformation,” said Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India.