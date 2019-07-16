Nissan bets on new Skyline sports sedan to heal image after Ghosn scandal

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
Nissan Motor Co unveiled a new version of its Skyline sports sedan. The new vehicle includes the car manufacturer’s most advanced autonomous driving technology, as well as design elements shared with models like the GT-R sports coupe.
The automobile, Nissan’s first major product debut in Japan since the arrest and ouster of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, will let drivers take their hands off the wheel on highways, and also offers connected services.
Ghosn, arrested in November in Tokyo on allegations of financial misconduct, is free on bail as he prepares for a trial that will probably start next year. The former chairman of the alliance between Nissan, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, has denied all charges against him.
Nissan is facing enormous pressure to revive its business following a car inspection scandal, the exposure of poor corporate governance practices and a year when it earned its lowest operating profit in a decade.
Hiroto Saikawa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Yokohama-based automaker, is spending the equivalent of about $440 million in the next three years to introduce more than 20 new products and refresh core models.
In the Skylines case, the refresh partly takes the form of a return to tradition. A previous iteration of the car, released in 2013, was sold in the Japanese market with the Infiniti emblem, but some fans missed the classic Nissan hood ornament. That has been restored on the new model.
In a separate move, Nissan decided earlier this year to move its Infiniti luxury car division back to Japan from Hong Kong, integrating it with global design, research and development and manufacturing functions. The move was a reversal of Ghosn’s strategy to position Infiniti closer to China to tap into the markets growth, which enjoyed limited success.
The hybrid version of the new Skyline, available in two- and four-wheel drive versions, will include Nissan’s latest version of ProPilot as a standard feature. The autonomous technology offers lane-changing and driver monitoring functions. A mobile connection will let an operator contact occupants, as well as offer updated maps and in-car Wi-Fi.
In an attempt to capture some of the magic of the GT-R, which was spawned from earlier versions of the Skyline, the new sedan has a front grille that resembles the front of Nissan’s iconic sports car. Additionally, the gas-only Skyline features Nissan’s 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, with a tuned version capable of 400 horsepower.
Although the Skyline is one of Nissan’s flagship models, the automobile manufacturer expects to sell only about 200 of the new vehicles per month, given waning demand for mid-sized sedans. The cars will sell for between about $45,000 and $52,000 (5.5 million yen to 6.3 million yen), depending on the model.
Outside of Japan, the Skyline is sold as the Infiniti Q50 and competes with sedans by Daimler AGs Mercedes-Benz and BMW AG.
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The dollar’s weakness helped gold cross the $1,400-mark
With the express intention to make India self-reliant in the supply of steel, to reduce the environmental ...
Will trim price volatility, help traders mitigate risk
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Ambuja Cements at current levels. Following a rally ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...