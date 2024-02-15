National Institute of Technology Calicut is all set to infuse industry perspectives into the academic curriculum by partnering with Dell Technologies. The move is to amalgamate industry perspective with academic syllabi in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and Storage Management.

A memorandum of understanding between the leading and innovative IT giant and NITC is expected to formalise the strategic alliance between Dell Technologies and NITC. Experts from Dell Technologies will support the review of syllabi and revamping of syllabi to meet the changing industry requirements.

The partnership will also offer a chance for the students and faculty of NITC to attend expert talks and workshops by industry experts from Dell.

Prasad Krishna, Director of NIT, said that industry inputs play a crucial role in shaping well-rounded engineers. Collaborations with industry experts will help students as well as faculty in expanding their horizons.

The collaboration encompasses various aspects, such as internships for NITC students at Dell Technologies, sponsored workshops by Dell for NITC students, and co-teaching initiatives for selected courses in the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Department. Both parties engaged in a detailed discussion to explore future avenues of collaboration, including the potential establishment of a Dell-sponsored Research and Development Lab at NIT Calicut, ahead of inking the MoU.

This collaborative effort is poised to enhance the academic and practical skills of NITC students, fostering a stronger connection between academia and industry. Additionally, the partnership will contribute significantly to the advancement of technology education, research, and innovation in India, a press release said.