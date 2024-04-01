NLC India has reported record lignite and coal production of 36.14 million tonnes in FY24 and a record order win in renewable power space during the fiscal.

The lignite and power major has achieved an “all-time high coal & lignite production,” the company informed the stock exchanges.

In FY23, the company recorded a total lignite and coal production of about 33.6 million tonnes.

NLC said it won the highest renewable power capacity of 1,410 MW in competitive bidding during 2023-24.

The company’s operational renewable power capacity is about 1,431 MW. It has planned to add about 500 MW every year till 2030.

In FY24, the company and its arm together generated 25 billion units of thermal power, which was lower than the 30 billion units generated in the previous year. Green power generation was almost flat at 2.1 billion units.

However, in capex target, it achieved a higher rate of 135 per cent during FY24 as against 103 per cent in FY23.