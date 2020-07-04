Companies

NLC, Coal India to form jt venture to develop 5,000 MW green power

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 04, 2020 Published on July 04, 2020

NLC India Ltd and Coal India have signed an agreement for formation of a Joint Venture Company (JVC) to develop solar and thermal power assets to the tune of 5000 MW on pan-India basis.

The equity participation in the proposed JVC between Coal India and NLC will be in the ratio of 50:50.

The agreement was signed by Director (Planning & Projects), NLC India Ltd and Director (Technical), Coal India Ltd in the presence of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Functional Directors & other senior officials of both the companies on Friday, according to a statement.

This joint venture company marks a new era in the power sector, with the synergy and expertise of two central public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Coal, it said.

Published on July 04, 2020
alliance and joint venture
Coal India Ltd
NLC India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Taj Mukarrum assumes charge as Director (Finance) of Power Grid