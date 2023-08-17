State-run lignite miner NLC India (NLCIL) on Thursday said it has entered into a long-term power usage agreement with Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam (RUVNL) for supplying 300 megawatts (MW) of solar power under the CPSU Scheme at Rajasthan.

The Navratna company has an installed renewable energy capacity of 1,421 MW and as per the company’s corporate plan, it contemplates establishing 6,031 MW capacity by 2030, NLCIL said. “The company has secured 510 MW solar project capacity in the CPSU Scheme Phase-II Tranche-III, floated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) through competitive bidding,” it added.

Its 300 MW solar project capacity is under execution at Barsingsar, in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan. The EPC contract for the project has been awarded to Tata power solar systems through competitive bidding.

The Power usage agreement (PUA) for the 300 MW solar project was signed between NLC India and RUVNL on Thursday at Jaipur for supply of solar power to the State for the next 25 years.

The power to the tune of 750 Million Units (MU) is to be generated annually from the project and the total green power generated will be supplied to Rajasthan.

The project will help Rajasthan in meeting its Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) targets. The power generated from the project will also help in reduction of carbon emission to the tune of 0.726 million tonnes of Carbon dioxide emissions every year.

On the renewable Energy front, in addition to present 1.40 GW capacity in Tamil Nadu, this is the first time that NLCIL expanding its footprint of this capacity in other States.