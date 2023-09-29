State-run NLC India (NLCIL) on Thursday said that it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Odisha government’s power trading arm GRIDCO for procuring 800 megawatts (MW) of power.

NLCIL and GRIDCO signed a PP in Bhubaneswar for 400 MW in Stage-1 and 400 MW in Stage-2 of NLCIL’s proposed Neyveli Talabira Super Critical Thermal Power Station (NTTPP) in Odisha, the lignite miner said.

“With this agreement, NLCIL has tied up its full capacity of 2,400 MW of Neyveli Talabira Super Critical Thermal Power Station Stage-I,” it added.

Previously, NLCIL has signed a similar agreement in the past with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry for 1,500 MW, 400 MW, and 100 MW power supply, respectively from the Talabira super critical thermal power station Stage-I.

The NTTPP is located in the Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts in Odisha, and has coal linkages from Talabira II and Talabira III blocks. The coal requirement for the 2400 MW capacity in Phase 1 is around 11.37 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

GRIDCO is engaged in the business of bulk purchase and sale of power to the four Discoms in the state and trading of surplus power through traders to promote exchange of power with neighbouring states in the country.