NMDC hikes iron ore prices by ₹200 a tonne

Answers to all the questions you have about the Hyundai Aura
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
The country's largest iron ore miner NMDC has hiked prices for the first time since last September. The rise in key raw material prices by about ₹200 a tonne each to ₹2,800 for lump ore of 65.5 per cent Fe and ₹2,560 for 64 per cent Fe. Following this, some of the private merchant miners are also negotiating higher price for their ores.
The hike in iron ore prices come at a time when steel companies have implemented a rise of ₹1,500-1,750 a tonne for this month.
Baijendra Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, NMDC has set an iron ore production target of 48 million tonne for next fiscal against 32 mt in FY'19.
The public sector has said it will ensure enough supply to meet demand post-March when iron ore leases of many private players will be cancelled.
The demand for iron ore has increased in last few months as most steel mills are building inventory in anticipation of supply disruption and sharp price rise.
For the first nine months of this fiscal, NMDC iron ore production increased marginally by 0.73 per cent to 22.01 mt (21.85 mt) while sales were up four per cent 23.03 mt (22.18 mt).
The cancellation of Donimalai lease in Karnataka has NMDC hard in last few months. However, the government has given clearance for enhancing production at Kumaraswamy mine in Karnataka to 10 mtpa from 7 mtpa.
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
Air Pollution is a year-round problem in India, and definitely in the capital, New Delhi. Though we tend to ...
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
VW group has specific roles for its various brands
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Jindal Steel & Power at current levels. The ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...