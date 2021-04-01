NMDC production up 8%, sales rise 6% in FY21

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The State-owned iron ore mining company, NMDC has seen its ore production going up by 8 per cent to 34.11 million tonnes during 2020-21 (FY 2021) up from 31.49 mt last fiscal and its iron ore sales was up 6 per cent at 33.27 mt as against 31.51 mt.
The increase in production of iron ore and sales is significant in the backdrop of the first quarter ended June 2020 being adversely impacted by Covid pandemic lockdown.
The mining company’s quarterly production and sales of 12.31 mt and 11.11 mt in Q4 are the highest ever since inception and are more by 2.84 mt (30 per cent) and 2.49 (29 per cent) over previous year.
The Bailadila project at Chhattisgarh, Kirandul and Bacheli Complex have registered strong production volume growth.
Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said, “It has been a year of challenges for everyone. Inspite of these situations, team NMDC has been able to excel on all fronts, including fight against Covid, enhance production and sales and also take care of its community. I am sure we will definitely surpass 42 MT in FY22 and with the new reforms in mining rules, NMDC would look for new opportunities for capacity enhancement.”
NMDC shares closed at ₹138.40, up 2.33 per cent, on the BSE.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...