NMDC restarts operations at Donimalai iron ore mine

In a major boost to iron ore output, NMDC has begun mining operations at Donimalai mine in Karnataka.

The mining operations were stalled due to delays in securing government nod.

In a regulatory alert, the State-owned iron ore mining major has said that after obtaining the lease extension of the Donimalai iron ore mine (ML-2396) for 20 years with effect from November 3, 2018, from the Government of Karnataka and completing the associated statutory requirements, the company's Donimalai iron ore mine was restarted on February 18 forenoon.

The Donimalai mine is set to significantly boost ore output of the company. It's full impact will be felt in the next fiscal.