NMDC secures Rohne coal block in Jharkhand

NMDC Limited, the iron ore mining major has announced that it has received the allocation of Rohne Coal Block in Jharkhand, the company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

This allocation by the Coal Ministry would ensure the State-owned mining company NMDC, which had diversified into steel making through forward integration, meet its coking coal requirement of its upcoming steel plant at Nagarnar in Chattisgarh to some extent.

This is an important step for raw material security for the steel plant as it is for captive use and also to some extent help reduce the import of Coking Coal.