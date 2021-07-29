Norlanka Brands launches British kidswear brand Lilly + Sid in India

Norlanka Brands, the retail arm of the NSE listed $1.2 billion PDS Multinational Group, enters B2C business in India with the launch of Lilly + Sid, the 100 per cent organic cotton British kids wear brand. Norlanka Brands has adopted the e-commerce first approach to launch Lilly + Sid in India by forging an exclusive tie up with Reliance Retail’s fashion marketplace Ajio.com, supplemented by their own website.

Founded in 2009 by Imran and Emma Hassan in the UK, Lilly + Sid was started with a mission to create clothes for children, combining quality with organic fabrics in a planet friendly manner. The brand has now evolved into one of Britain’s top sustainable kids wear labels with ‘unique designs for little people and their planet’ and has won multiple accolades over the last ten years including the ‘Top 10 Ethical Brands Worldwide’ by Guardian, UK and the ‘Loved By Parents’ Award in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“From the shelves of heritage British retailers like Harrods, Harvey Nichols and Selfridges, we are bringing Lilly + Sid to India. We have bought a majority stake in Lilly + Sid in February 2020 and have grown the brand in Europe, entered the US market and now forayed into India. As kidswear evolves to be an important lifestyle focus for parents, we are proud to launch an award winning, certified brand like Lilly + Sid for kids, offering Indian consumers a product line that is sustainable, conscious with a strong ethical foundation. We want to build a ₹100 crore kidswear brand in India” G S Periwal, CEO, Norlanka Pvt Ltd told BusinessLine.

Competitive price range

Keeping in mind the discount-driven India market, the company has decided to price the Lilly + Sid range at competitive prices starting from ₹499 to ₹2,499. The company is manufacturing in India for the India and global markets.

“Currently there is no 100 per cent organic cotton brand available for kids in India and with the launch of Lilly + Sid we will have the first movers advantage here. Even the poly bag that we use is made of corn starch pulp which is recyclable. In comparison, brands like H&M and Zara have only 10-30 per cent of their range which is organic and sustainable. We decided to adopt an online-first approach because all online brands have grown by a minimum of 30-40 per cent in the last 12 months. Even those selling offline had to pivot to online sales during Covid,” said Ankit Shukla, Country Head for India & Middle East, Norlanka Pvt. Ltd.

Another launch in the offing

The company is planning to launch , unisex British kidswear brand Turtledove in India in partnership with FirstCry in the first week of September. “The projected sales for babywear and kidswear market in India for FY 2021 is $22 billion - $25 billion. Interestingly, babywear and kidswear contributes to 25-30 per cent of the total Indian apparel market, which is a huge opportunity for us” added Shukla.